Analysts Anticipate Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Post Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to announce $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.98. Whiting Petroleum reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,045.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year earnings of $11.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.53 to $12.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $12.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million.

WLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,833 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,718 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,492,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,525,000 after acquiring an additional 898,721 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 867,635 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLL stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.82. The stock had a trading volume of 422,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,936. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $57.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average of $42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.96.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

