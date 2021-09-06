Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Hancock Whitney Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $45,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 40.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $376.26. 7,511,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,546,572. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $359.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock worth $910,973,198. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

