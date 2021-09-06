Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,058. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.08.

