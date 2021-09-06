Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,980 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $59.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average is $52.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

