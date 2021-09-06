Navellier & Associates Inc Purchases 2,984 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,394 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.42. 9,735,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,092,324. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average is $52.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

