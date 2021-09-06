Aviva PLC Sells 4,123 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $13,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $90.41. 1,407,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,225. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.