Widercoin (WDR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,038.00

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Widercoin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $253,173.79 and approximately $10,038.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Widercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00066343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00152086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.08 or 0.00209160 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,884.31 or 0.07516946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,694.45 or 1.00039372 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $497.25 or 0.00962286 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

