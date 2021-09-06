JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,097.50 ($14.34).

Shares of LON:JD traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,032.50 ($13.49). 881,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 952.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 907.79. The company has a market cap of £10.65 billion and a PE ratio of 44.89. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 684.09 ($8.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,050.63 ($13.73).

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 862 ($11.26) per share, for a total transaction of £431,000 ($563,104.26).

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

