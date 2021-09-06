$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will announce sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.15 billion. Autoliv posted sales of $2.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year sales of $8.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALV. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,737,000 after purchasing an additional 620,080 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Autoliv by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,924,000 after purchasing an additional 276,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Autoliv by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,953,000 after purchasing an additional 25,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Autoliv by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,647,000 after purchasing an additional 197,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALV traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.72. 249,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Autoliv has a one year low of $68.49 and a one year high of $108.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

