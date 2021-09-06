Analysts Expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.88.

LOGI stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,035. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.63. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $66.78 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Logitech International by 511.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

