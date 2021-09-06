$0.11 EPS Expected for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. Liquidity Services posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Liquidity Services news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $377,507.79. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,131.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $2,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,071 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,208 over the last 90 days. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter valued at about $19,806,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,962,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,685,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 204,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 103.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 109,110 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LQDT traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $25.24. 2,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.13. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

