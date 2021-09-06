NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,170,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $85,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $85.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,621,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.43. The stock has a market cap of $168.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

