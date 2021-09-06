Heritage Trust Co Sells 1,225 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.0% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,607 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.61 on Monday, hitting $228.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.11 and its 200-day moving average is $222.80. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

