UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s 10th Largest Position

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,698 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 3.5% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.57.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $422.86 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $431.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

