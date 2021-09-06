Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 3,188 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 23.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 54,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.65. 3,300,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,170,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.01. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

