Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,198 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $666.59. 1,641,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,154. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $624.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.43. The stock has a market cap of $317.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.85.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

