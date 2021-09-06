Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to post earnings of $2.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09. Mastercard reported earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year earnings of $8.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mastercard.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $340.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,172,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $335.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $369.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.1% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercard (MA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.