Analysts Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.63 Million

Equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will post $140.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.15 million to $151.10 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $72.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $527.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $502.81 million to $551.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $535.84 million, with estimates ranging from $535.70 million to $535.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE:WTI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. 1,509,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,346. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 14,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

