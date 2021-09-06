$0.33 EPS Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of LMAT stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $58.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.11. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

