Brokerages Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will announce $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.86 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $8.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

GPK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,564. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 193,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $50,573,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 41.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 282,968 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $7,809,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $631,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.