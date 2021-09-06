Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $92,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Alphabet by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after purchasing an additional 252,373 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,158,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,791,543,791.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 464,289 shares of company stock worth $327,284,229. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $11.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,895.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,817. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,714.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,427.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

