Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Position Reduced by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,221 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $11,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NYSE:TRNO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.26. The stock had a trading volume of 180,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.38. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.56%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

