Aviva PLC Increases Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $14,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $6.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,575.31. The company had a trading volume of 66,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,486.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,317.48. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $926.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,594.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

