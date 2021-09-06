Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases 133 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 182,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 43.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $497.68. 2,520,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,629. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.91. The stock has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $343.48 and a 12-month high of $507.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

