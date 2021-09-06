Aviva PLC Sells 18,501 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,501 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $12,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,684,000 after buying an additional 11,291,007 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,345,000 after buying an additional 2,285,145 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,358,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,714,000 after buying an additional 2,028,606 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 691.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after buying an additional 1,928,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,642,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of MFC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,531,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,812. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

