Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,370 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HLT traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $123.08. 1,697,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.86 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.46 and a 200-day moving average of $124.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.48 and a 52-week high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

