Vai One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.28 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Vai has a market cap of $81.70 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001457 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00066758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.17 or 0.00151393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.86 or 0.00208892 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.99 or 0.07530112 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,678.71 or 1.00089282 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.86 or 0.00964241 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 108,605,627 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

