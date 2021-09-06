Binemon 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.23 Million (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $26.12 million and approximately $11.23 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Binemon has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00066758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.17 or 0.00151393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.86 or 0.00208892 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.99 or 0.07530112 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,678.71 or 1.00089282 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.86 or 0.00964241 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 997,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

