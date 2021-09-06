Barclays Raises Waste Management (LON:WM) Price Target to GBX 285

Waste Management (LON:WM) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research note released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Waste Management to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Waste Management to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 247 ($3.23).

Get Waste Management alerts:

About Waste Management

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America, providing services throughout the United States and Canada. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.