Brokerages Expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Will Announce Earnings of $9.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $9.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.01. Texas Pacific Land posted earnings per share of $5.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year earnings of $31.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.94 to $33.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $49.18 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $31.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,295.88. 20,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,540. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $427.69 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,463.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,484.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,774,000 after acquiring an additional 148,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,717,000 after acquiring an additional 130,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,071,000 after acquiring an additional 71,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth $96,473,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43,613 shares during the period. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Pacific Land (TPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.