Cadence Bank NA Buys 1,200 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,589 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COP stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,954,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,336,610. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.