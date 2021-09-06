JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Earns Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,097.50 ($14.34).

Shares of JD stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,032.50 ($13.49). 881,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,791. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 684.09 ($8.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,050.63 ($13.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 952.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 907.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26.

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 862 ($11.26) per share, for a total transaction of £431,000 ($563,104.26).

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

