Brokerages Anticipate Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Switch posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

In related news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $2,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 478,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,361,125.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 244,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $5,232,240.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,855 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,975.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 947,815 shares of company stock valued at $20,631,140. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthgate Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 119.1% during the first quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 101,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 88,841 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Switch by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 1,467.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,121,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 8.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 40,748 shares during the period. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWCH stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $26.04. 1,911,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,852. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.37 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

