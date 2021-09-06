CCLA Investment Management Ltd Has $53.70 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $53,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $302.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,869. The firm has a market cap of $137.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $302.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.