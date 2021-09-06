Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,728 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,687,000 after buying an additional 1,779,235 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,367,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,960,000 after buying an additional 1,371,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,773,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,200,000 after buying an additional 1,091,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,064.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,143,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,818,000 after buying an additional 1,045,121 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.51. 4,129,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,376,364. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

