Brooktree Capital Management Increases Holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Brooktree Capital Management grew its holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,527 shares during the period. Rimini Street comprises about 2.6% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 2.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 143.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 328.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 40.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 84.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMNI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.02. 408,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $859.36 million, a PE ratio of -35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $91.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

RMNI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

In related news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $95,789.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Sebastian Grady sold 5,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $47,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 107,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,266.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

