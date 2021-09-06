Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,844,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,175,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 581,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 25,840 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 280,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 53,892 shares during the period.

SGOL stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.55. 36,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,830. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21.

