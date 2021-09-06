SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,333 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,989,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,489,000 after purchasing an additional 384,943 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,477 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,560,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,719,000 after acquiring an additional 427,851 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,758,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,886,000 after acquiring an additional 369,114 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,484,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,348 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.17. The stock had a trading volume of 815,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,866. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

