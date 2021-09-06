Holderness Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises about 1.0% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,629,000 after buying an additional 290,433 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.00. 2,768,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,235. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $130.78. The company has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.