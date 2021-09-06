Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $10.91 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.4% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $228.36 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.80. The company has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

