Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $13.27 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,754 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.6% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $163.29 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.21 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.13 and a 200-day moving average of $145.46. The stock has a market cap of $258.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

