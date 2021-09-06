Holderness Investments Co. Grows Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Generac by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,093 shares of company stock worth $8,873,940 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.53.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $453.75. The stock had a trading volume of 538,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,284. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $458.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.85.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

