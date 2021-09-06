Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.96. 4,174,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,362,609. The stock has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average is $67.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

