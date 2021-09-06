Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.8% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 22,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.2% during the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 55.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 267,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after buying an additional 95,531 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,258,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,268,000 after buying an additional 37,575 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 126,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE remained flat at $$46.84 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,834,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,067,275. The company has a market cap of $262.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

