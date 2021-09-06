Spinnaker Trust Sells 248 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $86.75. 2,245,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,148. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.55. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

