Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $416.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,743,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,397. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $417.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.39.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

