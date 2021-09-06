Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,409 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.1% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $108,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 199.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 26,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,994. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.63. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

