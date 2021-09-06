Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 181,348 Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) by 701.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,348 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth about $470,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.75. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,586. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $27.86.

