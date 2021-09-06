Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $3.40 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,226 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

