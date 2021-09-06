Tradition Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.81. 1,235,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,213. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.54.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.